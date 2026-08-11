Hong Kong, Malaysia can further strengthen ties: Frederick Ma

Malaysia is Hong Kong’s eighth-largest trading partner, and the exploration at this year’s "Think Business, Think Hong Kong" symposium will further strengthen both regions’ partnership, said Frederick Ma Si-hang, chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

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Ma said that this year's symposium, set to take place today, focuses on exploring innovation and technology, healthcare, professional services, and environmental services. He noted that Malaysia’s trade with Hong Kong has grown 2.3 times over the past decade, with the first half of 2026 alone recording over 40 percent year-on-year growth.

He noted Hong Kong’s strategic collaboration with Malaysia. Earlier in July, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu led finance and accounting regulators to Malaysia, which enhanced the streamlined framework for dual primary listings to be implemented in September, deepening financial collaboration, especially in yuan internationalization and Islamic finance.

Both regions’ connections are also strongly associated with durian, Ma said, with many Hong Kongers being “super fans” of Malaysia’s Musang King. Ma also mentioned a few Hong Kong products that will suit Malaysia well in August’s Food Expo, including Hong Kong meatball maker Tai Po Chung Hing, which made halal beef tendon balls.

Patrick Yeung

Patrick Yeung Wai-tim, chief executive officer of Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, said by aligning Hong Kong's world-class professional services, financing, and logistics expertise with Malaysia's booming Halal export industry, Hong Kong businesses can unlock vast new consumer bases not only within ASEAN but across the lucrative global Islamic market.

He noted that by leveraging Malaysia's record-high foreign investment climate and deep supply chain integration, Hong Kong firms can seamlessly establish a highly profitable foothold in Southeast Asia.

Jonathan Choi

Meanwhile, Jonathan Choi Koon-shum, chairman of Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, who will lead the chamber’s 30-plus-member business delegation to Kuala Lumpur for the symposium, said that as Malaysia rolled out its New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and accelerates toward Industry 4.0, there is a strong opportunity to leverage Hong Kong's strengths in smart manufacturing, automation, and data analytics.

He said Hong Kong's fintech, financial advisory, and compliance services are also well-positioned to support Malaysia's investment momentum.

On the creative front, Choi said Hong Kong's media, content production, IP development, and brand-globalization capabilities have clear potential to resonate with Malaysian consumers and regional partners.