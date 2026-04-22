Off-duty officer faces 3 charges after Mercedes crashed across central divider in Kwai Chung

An off-duty police officer will appear at Sha Tin Magistrates' Courts on Tuesday on three charges, including dangerous driving, following a serious crash in Kwai Chung last November, police said.

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The 33-year-old man, surnamed Leung, was driving a Mercedes AMG with a personalised licence plate on Tai Wo Hau Road towards Tsuen Wan around 2am on November 5 last year when he lost control after a left bend, mounted the central divider, launched across to the opposite carriageway and crashed into a parked truck about 10 metres away.

The driver was critically injured and一度 hospitalised in a life-threatening condition. Following investigation, police charged him with dangerous driving, failing to comply with traffic light signals, and displaying a registration number not in the prescribed manner.