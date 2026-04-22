Off-duty officer faces 3 charges after Mercedes crashed across central divider in Kwai Chung

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Man, 56, found unconscious in Lai King Estate flat, dies in hospital
22-04-2026 00:52 HKT
Kwai Chung knife-wielding man dies 10 days after being shot by police
31-03-2026 14:01 HKT
Removal of collapsed crane at Kwai Chung site to begin Monday morning
23-03-2026 01:19 HKT
Cyclist injured after being hit by car in Yuen Long, driver arrested
23-03-2026 00:54 HKT
Crane collapse at Kwai Chung site kills operator, Housing Dept demands probe
20-03-2026 01:59 HKT
Schoolboy, 17, in critical condition after fall in Kwai Chung
19-03-2026 03:27 HKT
Three-car pile-up in Kwai Chung leaves two drivers injured
10-03-2026 16:23 HKT