Cyclist injured after being hit by car in Yuen Long, driver arrested

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(Video) Three-vehicle crash in Macau injures four, driver to face charges
19-03-2026 00:52 HKT
26 mainland women arrested in Yuen Long anti-vice operation
13-03-2026 03:27 HKT
Body of missing 66-year-old man found in Yuen Long drain after four days
04-03-2026 16:50 HKT
2 trucks collide at Western District junction, one injured
27-02-2026 02:28 HKT
Taxi, car collide on Connaught Road West flyover, 5 injured
24-02-2026 01:08 HKT
Tesla crashes into railings in Stanley, driver unhurt
23-02-2026 01:15 HKT