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Off-duty officer faces fatal driving charge over Yuen Long Porsche crash

NEWS
2 hours ago
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An off-duty police officer has been charged with dangerous driving causing death following a Porsche crash in Yuen Long last December that left a 70-year-old man dead after months in hospital, police said on Thursday.

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The 33-year-old officer, who has been suspended from duty and had his government vehicle driving permit revoked, will appear at Fanling Magistrates' Courts on Friday.

The incident occurred on December 27 last year when the Porsche lost control at the junction of On Lok Road and Tai Kiu Road, mounted the pavement and struck a 70-year-old man and his 34-year-old son. The father suffered severe head injuries and remained hospitalised until his recent death.

The officer was initially arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm and was released on bail. The case is being handled by the New Territories North traffic unit.

Yuen Long dangerous driving off-duty officer

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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