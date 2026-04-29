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NEWS

Police conduct large-scale exercise simulating international leader visit and terrorist attack in East Kowloon

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Photo: HKPF
Photo: HKPF

More than 700 police personnel took part in an annual response training exercise in East Kowloon on Tuesday, simulating an international leader's visit to Hong Kong and testing responses to various scenarios including terrorist attacks, sudden demonstrations and large-scale evacuations.

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Photo: HKPF
Photo: HKPF
Photo: HKPF
Photo: HKPF
Photo: HKPF
+1
Photo: HKPF

The exercise was held at the Auxiliary Police Headquarters, East Kowloon Cultural Centre, Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground and Kwun Tong Promenade. Participants included the Police Tactical Unit, the Counter Terrorism Response Unit and staff at the Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground.

The drill successfully tested key operations including evacuation and suspect apprehension, aimed at enhancing coordination among various units and response capabilities for future security operations.

police exercise counter-terrorism East Kowloon

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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