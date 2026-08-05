Worker seen smoking on scaffolding as site smoking ban takes effect, sparks online criticism

A photo of a worker appearing to smoke while working on scaffolding at Wing Yuen House, Chuk Yuen South Estate in Wong Tai Sin has circulated online, drawing criticism as the Construction Site Smoking Ban came into effect on July 17.

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The photo, taken around 4pm on Tuesday, shows the worker with a lit cigarette in his mouth while wearing safety harness equipment and continuing his work. Online commenters condemned the behaviour as dangerous and lacking safety awareness, with some calling for complaints.

Under the new law, anyone caught smoking on a construction site faces a HK$3,000 fixed penalty notice issued by occupational safety officers. The Labour Department said it conducted about 1,200 inspections in the first two weeks, issuing 36 fixed penalty notices, nine improvement notices to contractors, and is considering prosecution in two cases.

The department said it will also review whether contractors have taken reasonable measures to ensure full compliance with the smoking ban.