EDB clears Tsuen Wan private school after promotional misstep

The Education Bureau has granted provisional registration to Hong Kong Wei Lai Secondary School, a private co-educational institution backed by a mainland education group, following earlier concerns over its admissions promotions before approval.

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Located in Tsuen Wan, the school will offer international curricula, including the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and the International Advanced Level (IAL).

The school drew scrutiny in March after promotional materials stated that admissions were fully open and invited parents to campus tours, despite not yet receiving registration approval.

The institution later acknowledged that the wording was inappropriate and potentially misleading. After receiving a warning from the Education Bureau, it revised the notice to clarify that admissions had not yet commenced.

The case comes as authorities step up oversight of private schools following last year’s controversies involving some institutions allegedly operating through shell entities.

New measures include the launch of a Private School List, which is now open for applications. While there is no strict minimum enrollment requirement, the bureau said maintaining a reasonable student intake is essential to ensuring teaching quality.

Schools with fewer than 100 students will be required to submit written explanations demonstrating how their scale supports sustainable development.

An Advisory Committee on Private Schools has also been established to assess eligibility for the list, chaired by Addy Wong Wai-hung, chairman and chief executive officer for Asia Pacific at Centaline Property Agency.

According to the Education Bureau, the school’s annual tuition has been set at HK$198,000, payable in 10 installments.

Information on the school’s website shows that its supervisor is Shen Rong, founder of Future International Education Group. The school said it aims to nurture students with strong Chinese cultural roots and a global outlook.

Founded in 2017, the group operates four campuses across Qianhai in Shenzhen, the Wuhan University Shenzhen Research Institute, Nanshan Yuehai, and Hong Kong. It claims a 100 percent university admission rate to top global institutions over the past nine years, with more than 1,200 students admitted to universities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong, and Macau.