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NEWS

Car runs red light in Kwun Tong and gets boxed in as police car passes

NEWS
44 mins ago
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A white private car was caught on dashcam running a red light in Kwun Tong on Wednesday afternoon before being boxed in at a yellow box junction as a police car drove past.

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The 20-second clip, posted on a Facebook dashcam group, showed the car travelling along Lai Yip Street towards Kwun Tong Promenade around 3pm. At the junction with Hung To Road, it crossed the stop line after the light had turned red.

Vehicles on Hung To Road, including a police car and a traffic police motorcycle with lights on, had already moved off. The white car braked sharply and stopped inside the yellow box junction. A goods van behind it stopped at the stop line, blocking its reverse path.

As the white car was stuck, the police car and motorcycle drove out from Hung To Road. The police car briefly stopped at the junction before turning into Lai Yip Street and stopping in front of the white car.

The clip ended without showing whether officers got out or issued a ticket. Police have not announced the incident, so it cannot be concluded from the footage alone that the driver was prosecuted.

+1

Netizens described the scene as a case of "walking into a trap," with some joking that the goods van "knew what to do" by blocking the car's retreat.

Under Hong Kong traffic regulations, vehicles must not cross the stop line when the light is red. Since January 1, 2026, the fixed penalty for failing to comply with traffic lights has risen from HK$600 to HK$900, with five penalty points.

Drivers must not enter a yellow box junction unless they can immediately drive the entire vehicle out of it. The fixed penalty for illegally entering a yellow box junction has also increased from HK$400 to HK$600.

traffic offence red light Kwun Tong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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