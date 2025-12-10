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NEWS

(Video) Vest-wearing man hurls food at KMB Bus, hammers door in Kwun Tong rampage

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1 hour ago
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A man in a vest was filmed shouting abuse at a KMB Bus driver and passengers, banging the door with an umbrella and throwing his takeaway food at the bus on a busy Kwun Tong road on Sunday.

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The incident occurred on Hip Wo Street near Mut Wah Street, where a 89X bus was stopped. The man was later taken away by police officers with shields.

A female passenger on the bus said the man had run into the road, and the bus driver sounded the horn, triggering his outburst. Police received a report around 4.55pm and took the man to United Christian Hospital for examination. The case was classified as "discovery of a person suspected of mental disturbance."

road rage Kowloon Motor Bus Kwun Tong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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