One-year-old dog rescued after spending night on rocky shore in Stanley

A one-year-old mongrel named Suk-mai was rescued from a rocky shore in Stanley on Wednesday (Nov 4) after going missing overnight following a plunge into the sea while celebrating her birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The dog's owner told Sing Tao Headline, a sister publication of The Standard, that she and her husband had taken Suk-mai and their four-year-old Italian Greyhound, Bing-bing, to Stanley on Tuesday (Nov 3) evening to celebrate Suk-mai's first birthday.

The family was walking near Blake Pier when a Shiba Inu accompanying a couple taking wedding photographs reportedly began barking at other dogs nearby.

Suk-mai, who is timid by nature, was believed to have been frightened by the barking. She broke free from her leash, ran off and jumped into the sea.

The owner's husband immediately climbed over a railing and jumped into the water to look for the dog. However, strong currents made the search difficult, and he suffered a cramp. A fisherman nearby threw him a lifebuoy to help him return to shore.

The couple eventually returned to shore at around 6pm without finding Suk-mai. Police and firefighters later deployed personnel and rescue boats to search the surrounding waters.

The couple continued searching along the Stanley coastline until around 4am on Wednesday.

The owner said she was touched by the kindness of local residents, who brought clean clothes, shoes and socks for her husband after he got soaked during the rescue attempt. They also provided Pocari Sweat and biscuits to help the couple replenish their energy.

The couple briefly returned home to rest before receiving good news at noon on Wednesday, when a volunteer searching the area spotted Suk-mai resting on rocks near Ma Hang Park.

The volunteer alerted the couple and firefighters, who helped bring the dog to safety.

Suk-mai was found to have a slight fever and was taken to a veterinary clinic for further examination and treatment. She has since returned home to rest.

The owner thanked the residents, volunteers and online users who helped search for Suk-mai and supported the family throughout the ordeal.