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NEWS

LegCo subcommittee approves $2.03 billion for new Wo Hop Shek crematorium

NEWS
2 hours ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The Legislative Council’s Public Works Subcommittee has approved a HK$2.033 billion funding application to build a new crematorium at Wo Hop Shek Cemetery, despite lawmakers’ concerns about operating costs and traffic arrangements.

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Proposed by the Environment and Ecology Bureau, the new facility is slated for completion in 2032 and will feature 10 modern cremators, providing more than 21,000 additional cremation slots annually.

The proposal will now be submitted to the Finance Committee for final approval. 

Speaking at a Public Works Subcommittee meeting on Wednesday, lawmaker Lam Chun-sing questioned whether the estimated annual recurrent expenditure of about HK$139 million was excessive. 

Under Secretary for Environment and Ecology Diane Wong Shuk-han said the estimate was reasonable, citing costs comparable to those of the recently reprovisioned Kwai Chung Crematorium and the inclusion of an automated guided vehicle system. She said the figures were spending ceilings and were expected to fall once tenders had been awarded.

Lawmakers also raised concerns about possible traffic congestion involving hearses and tour buses as cremation capacity increases. Wong said bookings would be staggered, as cremation services operate by reservation. Road improvements would also be completed before the facility opens in 2032.

The new crematorium will have six ritual halls, with dedicated parking for hearses and coaches. Six additional roadside parking spaces will be provided for tour buses.

In response to concerns from lawmaker Kitson Yang Wing-kit about a potential shortfall in capacity by 2046, deputy director of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department Law Kin-wai said the reprovisioned Kwai Chung Crematorium would provide about 57,000 slots annually. Together with the new Wo Hop Shek facility and other projects, he said cremation services would be able to meet rising demand through 2050.

Wo Hop Shek Cemetery

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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