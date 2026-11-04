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HONG KONG
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NEWS

McDonald’s Hong Kong marks 50th anniversary with nearly 200 industry awards

NEWS
21 mins ago
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The campaign won the Grand Effie, one of the most representative awards in the global advertising and marketing industry
The campaign won the Grand Effie, one of the most representative awards in the global advertising and marketing industry

Since launching its 50th anniversary celebrations in 2025, McDonald’s Hong Kong has won nearly 200 awards in local and international industry awards, spanning brand, advertising creativity, marketing, media, public relations and communications. 

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Marking its 50th anniversary in Hong Kong, the brand has rolled out a series of initiatives inviting the public to revisit collective memories from the past half-century. 

​McDonald’s flagship campaign, Back to the Beginning, stars actor Nicholas Tse Ting-fung in a micro-film. Based on true stories, it retraces McDonald's journey from its first Hong Kong restaurant on Paterson Street in Causeway Bay, reliving half a century of shared memories with locals.

​The campaign has swept the top honors at three major industry awards: the Grand Effie, one of the most representative awards in the global advertising and marketing industry; the Grand Kam Fan, the highest honor at the Kam Fan Awards, widely regarded as Hong Kong’s “Oscars” for advertising; and the YouTube Works Grand Prix, the annual grand prize in digital marketing. 

​McDonald’s flagship campaign, Back to the Beginning, stars actor Nicholas Tse Ting-fung in a micro-film
​McDonald’s flagship campaign, Back to the Beginning, stars actor Nicholas Tse Ting-fung in a micro-film

​Randy Lai Wai-sze, Chief Executive Officer of McDonald's Hong Kong, noted that the nearly 200 awards won by the 50th-anniversary campaign reflect the team and partners' ability to forge deep connections through creativity, local insights, and heartfelt storytelling.

​She noted that Back to the Beginning both looks back at the past 50 years and opens a new chapter for the brand. Moving forward, McDonald's will continue to root itself in Hong Kong, connect with the community through creativity, and join hands with every generation of customers to create more "Happy Moments."

​The campaign also extended into offline events with the "McDonald's Hong Kong i’m lovin’ it 50th Anniversary Exhibition" at the West Kowloon Cultural District, blending micro-film sets with large-scale projections and interactive elements. 

​The exhibition drew over 30,000 visitors in just three weeks. In response to enthusiastic public demand, some of the classic sets were later relocated to the Hong Kong International Airport, further promoting the brand story and local Hong Kong culture to international travelers.

McDonald’s Hong KongGrand Effie

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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