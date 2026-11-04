HKUST leader highlights HK as global hub driving innovation

Hong Kong's unique status as a bridge between East and West makes it a premier global hub where diverse perspectives translate into real-world impact, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) president Nancy Ip Yuk-yu said.

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The remarks were made at the World Class University Presidents Forum on Wednesday, which drew about 50 global academic leaders and focused heavily on the future of education in the artificial intelligence (AI) era.

Ip emphasized that universities carry a crucial mission to advance knowledge and nurture future talent amid rapid global changes.

She pointed out that Hong Kong is the only city globally that is home to five of the world's top 100 universities, urging higher education institutions to deepen communication and co-create innovative solutions for pressing transregional challenges.

Speaking at the same forum, HKUST council chairman Harry Shum Heung-yeung noted that AI is reshaping knowledge creation and talent cultivation at an unprecedented pace, while shifting geopolitics continue to impact global higher education.

He called on global academic institutions to work in unity to ensure universities remain a vital force for promoting global progress and contributing to human well-being.