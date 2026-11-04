logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HKUST leader highlights HK as global hub driving innovation

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong's unique status as a bridge between East and West makes it a premier global hub where diverse perspectives translate into real-world impact, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) president Nancy Ip Yuk-yu said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The remarks were made at the World Class University Presidents Forum on Wednesday, which drew about 50 global academic leaders and focused heavily on the future of education in the artificial intelligence (AI) era.

Ip emphasized that universities carry a crucial mission to advance knowledge and nurture future talent amid rapid global changes. 

She pointed out that Hong Kong is the only city globally that is home to five of the world's top 100 universities, urging higher education institutions to deepen communication and co-create innovative solutions for pressing transregional challenges.

Speaking at the same forum, HKUST council chairman Harry Shum Heung-yeung noted that AI is reshaping knowledge creation and talent cultivation at an unprecedented pace, while shifting geopolitics continue to impact global higher education. 

He called on global academic institutions to work in unity to ensure universities remain a vital force for promoting global progress and contributing to human well-being.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Four major awards for HKIA highlight global leadership in aviation
NEWS
7 mins ago
On the final day of the symposium, HKCEM hosted a Conferment Ceremony to honour newly qualified emergency medicine doctors, formally awarding them fellowship titles and recognising their specialist status.
The race to save lives: How Hong Kong’s medical community is coming together to strengthen resuscitation and emergency care
Alex Kwong (left) Abby Choi (right)
Ex-husband's DNA found on hammer handle, court hears in Abby Choi trial
NEWS
56 mins ago
Software update takes 11,000 parking meters across Hong Kong offline: TD
NEWS
1 hour ago
(Source: Airport Authority Hong Kong)
SKYTOPIA’s major facilities set to open by 2028 with sea-air sightseeing planned
NEWS
2 hours ago
(Online picture)
Cyclist spotted on Tai Po Sports Ground running track
NEWS
3 hours ago
Traffic cop injured after crash caused by road tent on Tsing Kwai Highway
NEWS
4 hours ago
Eric Chan attributes HK’s top 10 Asia university rankings to clear policies
NEWS
4 hours ago
Towngas managing director Peter Wong (right), IGU president Andrea Stegher (left), and Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan (centre) officiate at the "Empowering a Sustainable Future" Summit in Hong Kong.
ASIA-PACIFIC GAS STRATEGY IN FOCUS AS GLOBAL ENERGY SUMMIT WRAPS UP IN HONG KONG
Morning Recap - November 4, 2026
NEWS
8 hours ago
HK dominates QS Asia university rankings with five institutions in top 10
NEWS
18 hours ago
Former esports champion Toyz deported to Hong Kong after serving Taiwan drug sentence
NEWS
22 hours ago
Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras
Teen pilot prodigy among nine killed in horrific Florida Learjet crash
WORLD
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.