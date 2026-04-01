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NEWS

HK leaders unite to champion economic development: AAHK chief executive

NEWS
01-04-2026 20:16 HKT
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From left: Susanna Hui, Bonnie Chan, Sophia Chong, Vivian Cheung, Libby Lee and Jeny Yeung.
From left: Susanna Hui, Bonnie Chan, Sophia Chong, Vivian Cheung, Libby Lee and Jeny Yeung.

As Hong Kong continues to promote its role as a hub of Asia, the chief executive of the Airport Authority Hong Kong Vivian Cheung Kar-fay has highlighted the power of collective leadership in driving the city’s economic development.

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Cheung’s remark came after a luncheon gathering with top executives from the city’s major organizations this afternoon. That included Bonnie Chan Yiting, chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX); Jeny Yeung Mei-chun, chief executive officer of the MTR Corporation; Libby Lee Ha-yun, Hospital Authority’s chief executive; Sophia Chong Suk-fan, executive director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Susanna Hui Hon-hing, group managing director of Hong Kong Telecom.

In a social media post on LinkedIn, Cheung described the gathering as “both affirming and energizing,” expressing her honor in working alongside leaders from diverse sectors to advance Hong Kong’s economic development and boost trade, travel, technology, and connectivity.

“It is the collective leadership and commitment across sectors that enable the city to thrive and shine on the global stage,” Cheung wrote, emphasizing that such collaboration underpins Hong Kong’s position as a hub of Asia.

She also highlighted the inspiring exchange of insights and expressed gratitude for the leaders’ continued support of the city’s aviation industry.

(From left) Corporate Affairs Director, Adrian Cheung, Jeny Yeung and Vivian Cheung.
(From left) Corporate Affairs Director, Adrian Cheung, Jeny Yeung and Vivian Cheung.
AAHKVivian Cheung Kar-fay

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