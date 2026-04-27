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FINANCE

AAHK plans Hong Kong dollar bond issuance for $15 bln: Bloomberg

FINANCE
12 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

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The Airport Authority Hong Kong plans to raise at least HK$15 billion from its only public bond issuance this year amid the hot local currency debt market, Bloomberg reported.

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The airport operator has hired investment banks to arrange the debt sales, targeting to price multi-tranche bonds as early as Tuesday, the report said.

It aims to offer bonds with maturities of three, five, and 10 years, and the proceeds will be used to refinance debts, project investments, and general operational needs.

The first time for AAHK to sell public Hong Kong dollar-dominated bonds was in 2024.

The deal follows the sales of the city's railway services provider, MTR Corporation (0066), and carrier Cathay Pacific Airways (0293), both of which completed their first public local currency bond pricings last week.

AAHKbondHong Kong dollar

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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