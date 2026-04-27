AAHK plans Hong Kong dollar bond issuance for $15 bln: Bloomberg

The Airport Authority Hong Kong plans to raise at least HK$15 billion from its only public bond issuance this year amid the hot local currency debt market, Bloomberg reported.

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The airport operator has hired investment banks to arrange the debt sales, targeting to price multi-tranche bonds as early as Tuesday, the report said.

It aims to offer bonds with maturities of three, five, and 10 years, and the proceeds will be used to refinance debts, project investments, and general operational needs.

The first time for AAHK to sell public Hong Kong dollar-dominated bonds was in 2024.

The deal follows the sales of the city's railway services provider, MTR Corporation (0066), and carrier Cathay Pacific Airways (0293), both of which completed their first public local currency bond pricings last week.