NWD mulls to pay exit fee to terminate 11 Skies lease obligation: Bloomberg

Read More
Blackstone drops US$4 billion New World deal, Bloomberg News reports
13-05-2026 18:11 HKT
AAHK plans Hong Kong dollar bond issuance for $15 bln: Bloomberg
27-04-2026 16:05 HKT
Pavilia Farm III sells 75 units on Saturday
26-04-2026 15:11 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III records over 100-fold oversubscription for 75 units
22-04-2026 15:09 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III records 99 times oversubscribed of 75 units
21-04-2026 17:43 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III sells a four-bedroom unit for HK$47mln
16-04-2026 15:49 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III records over 38 times oversubscription on Wednesday
15-04-2026 17:22 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III releases price list of 38 units on Tuesday
14-04-2026 17:11 HKT