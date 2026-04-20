Airport Authority seeks investors for SKYTOPIA — 500-berth yacht hub near airport

The Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) is inviting global players in the yacht, hospitality, and water sports sectors to submit expressions of interest for a major yacht bay project under its airport city blueprint, SKYTOPIA.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Located next to Hong Kong International Airport, the marina will span about 200 hectares of water, making it the largest of its kind in the city. It is set to provide more than 500 yacht berths, with around half reserved for visiting vessels.

About half of the berths will be designed for superyachts exceeding 30 meters in length. Four berths will be capable of accommodating yachts up to 100 meters, while the largest berth will cater to vessels as long as 120 meters.

The development will also feature a 12,000-square-meter coastal resort hotel offering around 300 rooms, with about 90 percent enjoying sea views. In addition, a 100-hectare water entertainment zone is planned as part of the project.

The first phase is targeted for completion by the end of 2028. AAHK said it will invest HK$30 billion in related infrastructure, including a waterfront promenade, public plaza, and an autonomous transport system linking SKYTOPIA with Tung Chung.

AAHK chief executive Vivian Cheung Kar-fay said the project aims to build a broader yachting ecosystem beyond the high-end segment, supporting industries such as catering, retail, entertainment, and yacht maintenance.

It will also provide support for yacht owners, visitors, and crew members, and attract more tourists to the city through tourism partners, delivering widespread economic benefits across Hong Kong, she said.

Cheung added that demand for airport-related experiences continues to grow, noting that Hong Kong International Airport handled 61 million passengers last year and is expected to reach 70 million this year. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge recorded more than 31 million inbound passengers, a 14.3 percent increase year-on-year—all of whom are potential visitors to SKYTOPIA.

AAHK executive director Cissy Chan Ching-sze said the global yacht industry continues to expand, with its market size estimated at US$21.6 billion last year and projected to reach US$45 billion by 2032.

She noted that Hong Kong currently has about 12,000 registered yachts, including around 90 superyachts over 30 meters, ranking second in Asia. However, with only about 4,000 qualified berths available, there remains strong unmet demand.

Chan said the call for expressions of interest aims to gather market feedback and connect investors, developers, and operators to refine the project.

Addressing concerns over reports of tenant departures at 11 SKIES, a retail complex adjacent to SKYTOPIA, Chan said consumer behavior has shifted in the post-pandemic era.

She expects the mall’s positioning to evolve, with a greater focus on entertainment and dining, and said AAHK remains in close communication with developer New World Development, expressing confidence that 2028 will be an appropriate timeline for its gradual opening.