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NEWS

Airport Authority names Steven Yiu as COO and Cissy Chan as IEC Holdings chief executive

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Steven Yiu Siu-chung (left) Cissy Chan Ching-sze (right)
Steven Yiu Siu-chung (left) Cissy Chan Ching-sze (right)

The Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) has announced two senior executive appointments with immediate effect, naming Steven Yiu Siu-chung as Chief Operating Officer and Cissy Chan Ching-sze as chief executive of IEC Holdings Limited, the authority’s subsidiary overseeing the SKYTOPIA business.

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Yiu, previously Executive Director of Airport Operations, will now take charge of the airport’s core operations and safety, as well as customer services, logistics and aviation cargo operations and development.

Chan will continue to lead the commercial division and oversee the airport’s retail business, while also managing the overall development and operations of its land and property portfolio as Executive Director of Commercial.

In her additional role as chief executive of IEC Holdings, she will drive growth for the SKYTOPIA airport-city project, leading flagship initiatives including 11 SKIES and the Airport Yacht Bay.

AAHK Chief Executive Officer Vivian Cheung Kar-fay congratulated both executives, saying their leadership over the years has delivered outstanding results and helped establish Hong Kong International Airport as one of the world’s best.

She added that the expanded roles reflect the authority’s full confidence in their leadership, expressing confidence that they will continue to advance key developments and strengthen Hong Kong’s position as Asia’s premier international aviation hub.

Yiu joined AAHK in 1995 and was appointed Executive Director of Airport Operations in 2022. During his tenure, he has spearheaded major milestones, including establishing the world’s largest airport autonomous vehicle fleet and launching the Three-Runway System and Terminal 2. 

He also serves as Vice Chairman of Shanghai-Hong Kong Airport Management Co. Ltd., and was General Manager of Terminal Management at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport from 2009 to 2012. 

With more than 30 years of aviation experience, Yiu previously worked on major airport developments at Kai Tak Airport and Macau International Airport before joining AAHK. 

Chan was appointed Executive Director of Commercial at AAHK in September 2012. Before joining the authority, she served as Director of Retail Portfolio and Marketing at a major Hong Kong property developer and held senior management roles at multinational corporations.

AAHKSteven Yiu Siu-chungCissy Chan Ching-sze

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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