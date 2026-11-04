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NEWS

CCTV shows masked men storming unit, brawl erupts with hammer

NEWS
1 hour ago
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CCTV footage circulating online shows a group of masked men forcing their way into a unit and a violent brawl breaking out, with people using table legs, stools and a hammer as weapons.

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The clip, filmed around 8.11pm on October 28, showed a man in a cap attacking a shirtless man at a table while accomplices opened a drawer as if to grab cash. Others inside joined the fight, and the table was knocked over with banknotes scattered on the floor.

A South Asian man then entered holding a hammer and fought with a man inside. Others attacked each other with table legs and stools, and someone threw a CCTV monitor at the group. The attackers eventually left.

The poster did not disclose the location, cause of the clash or whether anyone was injured.

brawl CCTV hammer

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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