CCTV shows masked men storming unit, brawl erupts with hammer

CCTV footage circulating online shows a group of masked men forcing their way into a unit and a violent brawl breaking out, with people using table legs, stools and a hammer as weapons.

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The clip, filmed around 8.11pm on October 28, showed a man in a cap attacking a shirtless man at a table while accomplices opened a drawer as if to grab cash. Others inside joined the fight, and the table was knocked over with banknotes scattered on the floor.

A South Asian man then entered holding a hammer and fought with a man inside. Others attacked each other with table legs and stools, and someone threw a CCTV monitor at the group. The attackers eventually left.

The poster did not disclose the location, cause of the clash or whether anyone was injured.