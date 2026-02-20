logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Paint thrown on fridge at Fruit Market, police hunt masked man

NEWS
20-02-2026 03:34 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Yau Ma Tei criminal damage CCTV

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Threads@jokeryeung_
Man arrested after attacking garbage truck with knife in Tsuen Wan
NEWS
16-02-2026 04:07 HKT
Man found dead in Yau Ma Tei flat
NEWS
13-02-2026 02:38 HKT
File Photo
Gang of 12 trashes Lan Kwai Fong bar, causing $380,000 damage
NEWS
31-12-2025 06:06 HKT
Man stabbed in Yau Ma Tei street fight, second man arrested
NEWS
22-12-2025 01:29 HKT
Foreign man arrested for carrying knife in Yau Ma Tei
NEWS
05-11-2025 02:49 HKT
Man arrested after police find cocaine in car during Yau Ma Tei patrol
NEWS
27-10-2025 02:00 HKT
Yau Ma Tei building sheds 8-meter concrete slab, no injuries reported
NEWS
20-08-2025 08:30 HKT
Police seize BB guns, ammunition in Yau Ma Tei subdivided flat
NEWS
15-07-2025 18:39 HKT
Two men assaulted by four suspects in Yau Ma Tei
NEWS
22-06-2025 13:44 HKT
Attempted break in Yau Ma Tei, rental dispute suspected
NEWS
25-04-2025 13:50 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.