CCTV captures secondary school student stealing underwear from village house

A secondary school student was caught on camera stealing underwear from a village house in two separate visits within a minute, with online viewers urging the teenager to turn himself in.

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The one-minute-eight-second video, filmed around 5pm on Monday, shows a boy in school uniform, believed to be about 15 years old, looking around before jumping up to take a pair of underwear from a drying rack. He hurried away, then returned 30 seconds later to take two more undergarments.

Online commenters called on the boy to surrender to police and suggested the victim report the incident to authorities and notify the school or the student's parents.