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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Transport Department pledges full refunds after software glitch disables 11,000 parking meters

NEWS
54 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong authorities announced that all motorists who paid for parking during a 4-hour territory-wide meter breakdown on Tuesday will receive full refunds, following a major backend software failure that crippled around 11,000 parking meters across the city. 

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The Transport Department confirmed that the outage stemmed from an overnight software update that prevented backend systems from connecting to street meters. 

Operators will credit refunds directly back to users' original payment methods within the week, while police continue an active review of penalty tickets mistakenly issued during the disruption.

Failed overnight software update triggers four-hour blackout

The disruption began shortly after midnight following routine maintenance, leading the contractor to alert the Transport Department at approximately 8:20 am that payment functions had failed and meter display screens were offline. 

Emergency repairs restored all services by 12.15pm. Preliminary investigations revealed that the glitch was triggered by internal software incompatibilities from the update, with officials confirming there was no evidence of an external cyberattack. The department reported the incident to the Digital Policy Office and ordered the operator to submit an exhaustive technical report.

Operator processes automatic refunds and manages public inquiries

Under the compensation plan ordered by transport authorities, the contractor will automatically refund all transactions recorded between 8am and 12.15pm today. The process requires no additional paperwork from motorists, as money will be returned to the payment tools used during the transaction. 

The Transport Department and the operator logged approximately 1,100 public inquiries, prompting the contractor to assign extra customer service personnel to handle questions via its hotline at 2332 3700. Officials underscored that authorities will inspect the infrastructure and strengthen contingency fail-safes.

Police review roadside penalty tickets with dispute channels open

Alongside refunds, police confirmed they are reviewing fixed penalty tickets issued to roadside parking spaces during the 4-hour outage, pledging to handle each case based on actual circumstances. 

Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan noted that transport officials had agreed with police headquarters to suspend roadside enforcement against unmetered vehicles during the outage, with the current review aimed at rectifying notices issued before front-line officers received the instruction. 

Drivers who received tickets during the disruption can submit inquiries or contest citations through the Central Traffic Prosecutions Division in Wan Chai, by emailing ctpd-traffic@police.gov.hk, calling 181 181, or filing objections through official police digital platforms.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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