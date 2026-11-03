Night Recap - November 3, 2026

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HK dominates QS Asia university rankings with five institutions in top 10

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Hong Kong dominated Asia’s higher education landscape in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027, claiming five places in the top 10—more than any other higher education system in the region, with the University of Hong Kong retaining Asia’s top spot for the second consecutive year.

Arrested venue operator investigated over role in DJ Mao drugging as manhunt continues for 2 suspects

A 61-year-old venue operator arrested in connection with the suspected drugging of former Japanese adult film actress Mao Hamasaki had invited the performer to the Tsim Sha Tsui club where the incident took place, with police intensifying an active manhunt for 2 other suspects who remain at large.

Alex Kwong retrieved luxury watches and $1.4m cash after Abby Choi disappeared, murder trial hears

Alex Kwong Kong-chi retrieved luxury timepieces and HK$1.4 million in cash from a Kowloon watch dealer just hours after learning that his former wife, socialite Abby Choi, had been reported missing to police, the High Court heard on the 29th day of her murder trial.

Government to fast-track Kowloon harborfront projects, development chief says

The government will accelerate a series of planned harborfront projects in Kowloon, including developments around Hung Hom Station, the Cheung Sha Wan Wholesale Food Market and the East Kowloon waterfront, Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho said on Tuesday.

HK aviation academy plans low-altitude economy training center

The Hong Kong International Aviation Academy plans to establish a dedicated low-altitude economy training center as demand grows for specialized pilots and maintenance personnel, its president Simon Li Tin-chui said on Tuesday.

Business Today

Rethinking the Playbook: Hong Kong stays the nexus for global finance, John Lee says

Chief Executive Lee Ka-chiu stressed at the 5th Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit on Tuesday that, amid profound global shifts, Hong Kong remains the nexus for the world’s financial leadership.

MTR to launch two 1,000-unit residential projects next year, eyes Northern Metropolis

MTR Corporation (0066) plans to launch two small-scale residential projects, each featuring about 1,000 units, in the coming year to cater to diverse customer groups, according to David Tang Chi-fai, the company’s property and international business director.

HK's role as a "super-connector" in the HSITP as Northern Metropolis tackles land unaffordability: Fintech forum

Hong Kong is using its unique role as a "super-connector" and targeted cross-boundary policies to establish the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park (HSITP) as a global technology hub, HSITP ecosystem development director Anita Chau said at the “scaling innovation: the Northern Metropolis frontier” forum at the Hong Kong Fintech week.

‘Asia buys Asia’ trend reshapes global investment flows, HSBC CEO says, HK plays a key role

A profound shift is underway in global capital flows as Asian and Middle Eastern economies deepen their economic ties, as HSBC (0005) chief executive Georges Elhedery calls it the "Asia buys Asia" phenomenon, a trend that has contributed an estimated 1.8 percent to Asian gross domestic product over the last five years.

Baidu's AI chip unit Kunlunxin may defer HK IPO in 2027: Bloomberg

Baidu's (9888) Kunlunxin Technology may defer its initial public offering in Hong Kong to next year, as the artificial intelligence chip unit is still waiting for approval from Chinese securities regulators, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

World/China

Iran unveils huge billboard with threat against Trump's life

Iran unveiled a massive billboard and banners pledging to kill US President Donald Trump across Tehran on Tuesday, bringing to a new level the official rhetoric displayed in the capital.

WHO urged to review drinking water standards amid nitrate health fears

Dozens of global health and environmental organisations called on the World Health Organization on Tuesday to revise decades-old standards for nitrate levels in drinking water, arguing they do not reflect recent scientific evidence about potential health risks.

Google's use of press by AI chatbot may infringe copyright rules, EU court adviser says

An adviser to Europe's highest court said on Tuesday that the use of press publications by Google's GOOGL.O artificial intelligence chatbot Gemini may in certain circumstances infringe copyright rules.

Russian defence minister hails 'unprecedented' Beijing ties on China visit

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov said Moscow's strategic partnership with Beijing has reached "an unprecedentedly high level" as he visited China for talks, his ministry said Tuesday.

Teen pilot prodigy among nine killed in horrific Florida Learjet crash

A Learjet 60 crashed in Florida, US, on Sunday, killing all nine people aboard. Among them was 20-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, who attracted attention after earning her private pilot’s license at age 17.