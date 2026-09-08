Queen Mary Hospital lift repairs on track for completion by year end: Bernadette Linn

Describing lift malfunctions at Queen Mary Hospital’s new block as “under control,” Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho assured the public on Tuesday that repairs will be completed by the fourth quarter.

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This follows reports that 24 of the 28 lifts at the new block have been facing operational instability since November.

Linn attributed the problems to lift shaft dimensions, poor workmanship, and damaged components that left insufficient room for smooth operation.

However, she emphasized that all issues are under control, noting that authorities are working to tackle the defects. She added that the Development Bureau has directed the contractor and subcontractors to cover all rectification costs, ensuring no additional burden on public funds.

In response to questions over the department's lack of transparency on technical details, Linn pointed to the government's need to protect its position in potential contractual disputes.

'Of course, we will be transparent at the appropriate time,' she said, adding that the immediate priority is to ensure all technical issues are resolved promptly.

She expressed confidence that all remedial works will be completed by the fourth quarter, stressing that the building will only be handed over to the Hospital Authority once safety and service standards are fully met.

As for the current oversight mechanisms, Linn said the bureau has ordered the Architectural Services Department and the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department to submit internal review reports.