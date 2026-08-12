Govt demands repairs at Queen Mary Hospital new block after lift incidents

The government has demanded that the contractor for Queen Mary Hospital’s new clinical block fix the elevator installation defects as soon as possible after multiple safety incidents that have left just four of the block’s 28 lifts in service.

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Some media reported that Clinical Block 1 has been plagued by widespread elevator defects since its phased launch last year, including repeated failures and sudden drops, which have trapped staff inside the lifts. Some staff members have raised concerns about safety and potential delays in emergency response.

According to the hospital’s redevelopment newsletter, the new block includes 28 elevators for the public, patients, staff, cargo and waste handling.

Records from the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) show that, of 25 reported lift failures between July last year and June this year, seven occurred in Clinical Block 1 under contractor Anlev Elex Elevator Limited. Some of these incidents involved component failures that left people trapped.

In a joint response, the Architectural Services Department, EMSD, and the Hospital Authority did not disclose the total number or causes of the lift failures. However, they acknowledged that during final testing, inspection, and defect rectification, the lift installations failed to meet contractual standards.

The Architectural Services Department has instructed the main contractor and lift sub-contractor to complete all rectifications properly by the fourth quarter of this year.

The departments said the delayed lift deployment has prevented the block from opening for clinical services, adding that the government reserves the right to take legal action over losses and impacts caused by the delays.

According to the Hospital Authority, preparatory work for Phase 1 of Queen Mary Hospital’s redevelopment began in 2014, with major works estimated at HK$13.5 billion in money-of-the-day prices. Clinical Block 1 began phased launch last November with plans to relocate clinical services by the end of the year, though the move has yet to begin.