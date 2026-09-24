Engineer in Queen Mary Hospital lift case gets 160 hours community service, registration to be revoked

A registered engineer involved in the Queen Mary Hospital lift case has been sentenced to 160 hours of community service after being convicted of submitting false or misleading documents, the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department said.

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The engineer, Law Wing-chai, was prosecuted on two summonses by the EMSD. The department said it is seeking legal advice on whether to review the sentence.

The EMSD said it has exercised its power under the Lifts and Escalators Ordinance to revoke Law's registered lift engineer status, effective October 8. His registration was previously suspended for six months from March 2025. Since the suspension, he has not issued any test or inspection reports or safety certificates.

The case involved 24 of 28 lifts at the new Queen Mary Hospital building developing problems. The EMSD said it will continue investigating the lift works and will prosecute if any violations are found.