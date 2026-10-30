Swire Properties rebrands Beijing's INDIGO complex as Taikoo Place Beijing in mainland expansion

Swire Properties (1972) has officially rebranded its INDIGO mixed-use development in Beijing’s Chaoyang District as Taikoo Place Beijing, combining the existing site and an upcoming Phase Two expansion under its flagship commercial brand.

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The move marks the debut of the Taikoo Place brand—established in Hong Kong more than four decades ago—in the mainland, where the Beijing project represents Swire Properties’ largest single investment.

Four newly built Grade-A office towers and adjacent retail space at the site received occupation permits in late September, the company said, with phased handovers currently underway.

Upon full completion, the integrated development along the Ba River will span more than 860,000 square meters of gross floor area. The complex will encompass eight Grade-A office towers, a lifestyle hotel, a social and wellness hub named The Delphi, and 150,000 square meters of indoor and outdoor retail space housing approximately 400 brands across three zones: Taikoo Place East, West and Central.

“The introduction of the Taikoo Place brand to the Chinese Mainland marks an important milestone for Swire Properties,” said David Poraj-Wilczynski, chief executive for the mainland at Swire Properties. “We hope this will enhance Chaoyang District’s existing appeal and contribute to Beijing’s evolution as an international consumption centre city that combines global retail, cultural tourism and digital commerce.”

Targeting domestic and multinational enterprises in Beijing’s research, science and innovation sectors, the expanded office portfolio utilizes timber, stone and terracotta interiors and is linked across the waterside site by climate-controlled bridges, tunnels and outdoor pathways.

The development connects directly to Beijing’s Metro Line 14, while ongoing government-led transport upgrades are set to link the hub to the central business district, Beijing Capital International Airport, Beijing Daxing International Airport, the S12 airport expressway, and the 4th and 5th Ring Roads.

“As we move to the next phase, our focus is on bringing that vision to life: a vibrant riverfront destination where business, culture, nature and everyday life converge,” said Guy Moore, general manager of Taikoo Place Beijing.

Alongside the rebranding, the project launched its first creative arts initiative, “The Flow of Art,” inspired by the adjacent Ba River. Upon full completion, the development will also house ArtisTree, a dedicated venue for exhibitions, performances and community events.



