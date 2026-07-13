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NEWS

ICAC launches coffee-themed summer activities to promote integrity

NEWS
58 mins ago
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The Independent Commission Against Corruption will launch coffee-themed interactive activities during the summer holidays to promote integrity and anti-graft awareness among local residents and tourists, as its café “1974” has welcomed more than 300,000 visitors.

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Starting July 16, the café will offer cultural and creative workshops where visitors can make coffee-bean art pieces and themed magnets. During the summer period, customers who buy coffee will also receive limited-edition cup sleeves featuring inspirational quotes.

The anti-graft agency said it hoped that incorporating messages of probity and integrity into everyday items, including cup sleeves, phone lanyards and mini takeaway coffee cup magnets, would allow visitors to bring Hong Kong’s integrity culture home with them.

Meanwhile, the ICAC Exhibition Hall recently marked the first anniversary of its reopening and welcomed its 100,000th visitor, a resident surnamed Law, who visited the headquarters with her father and three children.

+5

Apart from trying the well-known ICAC coffee, Law said she hoped her children could learn the values of integrity and honesty through the exhibitions. She said hands-on experiences, including games and interactive devices, helped them better understand anti-corruption work.

After receiving a souvenir from the ICAC, Law said she would visit the exhibition again to see how the agency continues to evolve with the times.

The exhibition hall features a new smart audio guide system. Visitors can scan QR codes on exhibits with their mobile phones to listen to commentaries in Cantonese, English or Putonghua. A new information station has also been added to show short videos that recreate details of ICAC enforcement work.

To mark the anniversary, the exhibition hall has introduced an artificial intelligence camera that uses generative technology to create customized anti-corruption posters featuring visitors’ faces. A trendy infinity mirror photo installation has also been set up.

Visitors can also receive limited-edition souvenir visitor passes and metallic badges, while stocks last.

ICAC

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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