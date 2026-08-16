ICAC charges SFC former manager for dishonest access to internal information system

The Independent Commission Against Corruption charged a former manager of the Securities and Futures Commission on Sunday for allegedly obtaining dishonest access to the internal information system of the SFC, which contained confidential information on licensees and investigations of the SFC.

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The case is scheduled for mention at the Eastern Magistrates’ Courts on Monday.

Tong Ka-lei, 39, then manager of the Enforcement Division of the SFC, faces 12 counts of obtaining access to a computer with a view to dishonest gain for herself or another, contrary to section 161(1)(c) of the Crimes Ordinance, according to ICAC.

The charges allege that the defendant obtained illegal access to the SFC’s internal information system between December 2020 and December 2024, aiming for dishonest gain for herself or another.

At the material time, the defendant allegedly conducted 12 searches against 10 individuals and business entities in the internal information system of the SFC, when she was assigned to the Corporate Misconduct Team and was primarily responsible for investigating suspected fraudulent acts committed by listed companies.

None of the 12 searches were related to her duties or cases under her investigation, ICAC said.

Earlier, the ICAC and the SFC conducted a joint investigation, maintaining close cooperation throughout the probe, and the defendant was subsequently dismissed by the SFC.

The ICAC’s relevant bribery investigation is ongoing.