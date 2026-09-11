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ICAC launches one-stop Private Sector Integrity Centre to strengthen HK's clean business Reputation

NEWS
17 mins ago
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The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) launched its new Private Sector Integrity Centre on Thursday (Sep 10), creating an integrated service and knowledge hub designed to fortify business ethics, reduce corporate risk, and bolster the city's global competitiveness.

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The Centre consolidates resources from two long-standing ICAC arms -- the Corruption Prevention Advisory Service and the Hong Kong Business Ethics Development Centre -- into a unified, one-stop platform. The initiative aims to deepen public-private partnerships, offering tailored risk management, training, and compliance support across various commercial industries.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, director of the Corruption Prevention Department Martin Lee King-man emphasized that ethical corporate standards and the rule of law remain vital to maintaining Hong Kong's standing as a global financial powerhouse.

"The establishment of the Centre marks a new phase of ICAC’s more targeted and diversified anti-corruption strategy, and opens a new chapter in our efforts to elevate integrity standards in the private sector," Lee said. He added that the agency will leverage local and international chamber networks to reinforce Hong Kong’s strategic role as a "super connector" and "super value adder."

Director of Corruption Prevention Department Martin Lee King-man
Director of Corruption Prevention Department Martin Lee King-man

The newly established Centre will deliver specialized support through four core operational pillars. That included "Integrated Integrity Management Solutions" to tailor assistance for individual businesses to draft codes of conduct, shore up internal controls, and refine compliance audit frameworks.

As for "Bespoke Integrity Training", there will be sector-specific programs designed to build an ethical workplace culture and raise anti-corruption capabilities.

There will also be "Accredited Continuing Professional Development Courses" that are co-organized with professional bodies and industry regulators to maintain professional integrity standards.

ICAC will develop "Practical Corruption Prevention Tools" to help companies establish robust integrity management systems.

The launch event drew around 50 leaders representing more than 30 chambers of commerce, industry associations, and professional bodies. Attendees pledged to collaborate with the ICAC to champion pragmatic governance strategies and compliance frameworks.

The ICAC has a long history of advising the private sector. Over the past four decades, it has delivered corruption prevention guidance to more than 7,000 private organizations. In the last five years alone, ICAC initiatives have provided integrity training to over 536,000 employees.

ICACPSICPrivate Sector Integrity Centre

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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