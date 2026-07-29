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NEWS

Ex-Cathay worker jailed for airport smuggling scheme after 15 years on the run

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

A former Cathay Pacific ground crew member was sentenced to 20 months in prison on Wednesday for accepting bribes to assist human smuggling syndicates after spending more than 15 years on the run.

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Tsui Ying-kit, 45, pleaded guilty at Tsuen Wan Court, which is handling District Court cases, to four counts of conspiracy to accept bribes under the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance.

The case dates back to August 2009, when the Independent Commission Against Corruption uncovered a bribery scheme involving Tsui, two other Cathay ground staff and members of human smuggling syndicates.

Between September 2008 and August 2009, Tsui and his colleagues allgedly helped travelers arranged by the syndicates complete check-in procedures and obtain boarding passes at Hong Kong International Airport.

They also used Cathay’s computer system to access flight and security information and alert the syndicates to potential checks, the court heard.

Tsui admitted receiving at least HK$18,000 from two syndicates, with payments of up to HK$2,000 made each time assistance was provided.

He was arrested in 2009 but failed to report for bail and remained at large until returning from mainland China and surrendering in July last year.

Deputy District Judge Timothy Casewell sentenced Tsui to 20 months in prison and ordered him to pay HK$18,000 in restitution to Cathay Pacific.

Two former Cathay employees and two members of the smuggling syndicates were jailed for between 14 and 20 months in 2011 after pleading guilty to related charges.

human smugglingICAC

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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