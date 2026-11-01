HK Cybersecurity Attack and Defence Drill concludes after 60-hour exercise

The Hong Kong Cybersecurity Attack and Defence Drill 2026 concluded on Saturday

evening following a rigorous 60-hour exercise, with the reports set to be shared with relevant stakeholders for reference.

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The drill used practical combat scenarios to identify system vulnerabilities and test the defense mechanisms and incident-response capabilities of participating departments and organizations, aiming to enhance Hong Kong's overall cybersecurity protection and resilience.

This year's drill has expanded further in scale, with a total of 51 defending teams participating. These covered designated information systems across 28 government departments, 23 public organizations, and newly introduced private enterprises.

The 23 attacking teams comprised representatives from 15 Hong Kong and Mainland cybersecurity professional organizations, four local tertiary institutions, three attacking teams recommended by the Cyberspace Administration of Guangdong Province, and one attacking team deployed by the Digital Policy Office (DPO).

“This composition fully demonstrates the exchange and collaboration between Guangdong and Hong Kong in cybersecurity, as well as their joint efforts in cultivating cybersecurity talent,” the government said.

All participating systems and services remained in normal operation during the drill.

Furthermore, reports of the drill will be provided to the relevant government departments, public organizations, and private enterprises for reference and follow-up actions.