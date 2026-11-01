logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HK Cybersecurity Attack and Defence Drill concludes after 60-hour exercise

NEWS
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

The Hong Kong Cybersecurity Attack and Defence Drill 2026 concluded on Saturday 
evening following a rigorous 60-hour exercise, with the reports set to be shared with relevant stakeholders for reference.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The drill used practical combat scenarios to identify system vulnerabilities and test the defense mechanisms and incident-response capabilities of participating departments and organizations, aiming to enhance Hong Kong's overall cybersecurity protection and resilience.

This year's drill has expanded further in scale, with a total of 51 defending teams participating. These covered designated information systems across 28 government departments, 23 public organizations, and newly introduced private enterprises.

The 23 attacking teams comprised representatives from 15 Hong Kong and Mainland cybersecurity professional organizations, four local tertiary institutions, three attacking teams recommended by the Cyberspace Administration of Guangdong Province, and one attacking team deployed by the Digital Policy Office (DPO).

“This composition fully demonstrates the exchange and collaboration between Guangdong and Hong Kong in cybersecurity, as well as their joint efforts in cultivating cybersecurity talent,” the government said.

All participating systems and services remained in normal operation during the drill. 

Furthermore, reports of the drill will be provided to the relevant government departments, public organizations, and private enterprises for reference and follow-up actions.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HKBA proposes 50 legal reforms to improve building safety and curb bid-rigging
NEWS
5 mins ago
HK braces for cooler weather after warmest Oct on record
NEWS
18 mins ago
From left: Letian Feng, Yannis Pitsiladis and Christopher Papamichalopoulos.
HKBU launches environmental monitoring project at Dakar Youth Olympic Games
NEWS
28 mins ago
Former Japanese adult star in intensive care after suspected drugging at Halloween gig
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Travelers to Japan urged to balance shopping and flight schedule under new tax-refund rules
NEWS
3 hours ago
(Source: GIS)
John Lee urges young people to embrace patriotism, global vision and resilience
NEWS
4 hours ago
Three local newspapers raise prices by $3 
NEWS
4 hours ago
HKIA hauls in fresh honors at international air cargo awards
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File photo)
Deterrent measures needed to clean up building maintenance market: Paul Lam
NEWS
5 hours ago
Northern Metropolis Marathon kicks off with 15,000 runners
NEWS
6 hours ago
Halloween revellers pack Lan Kwai Fong, bars eye record sales
NEWS
18 hours ago
logo
The Weeknd took advantage of this concert run to successfully secure a meeting with his idol Donnie Yen, excitedly sharing a photo of the two together.
The Weeknd meets idol Donnie Yen at Kai Tak finale, wears his sunglasses onstage
ENTERTAINMENT
19 hours ago
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) seal decorates a wall inside their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 22, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo
Hong Kong telecom company agrees to halt US operations under pressure
NEWS
31-10-2026 14:37 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.