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NEWS

John Lee urges young people to embrace patriotism, global vision and resilience

NEWS
3 hours ago
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(Source: GIS)
(Source: GIS)

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has called on young people to embrace patriotism, broaden their global outlook, persevere through challenges and serve the community.

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Speaking as Chief Scout at a Scout Rally on Sunday, Lee said nurturing young people was vital to Hong Kong’s long-term stability, international competitiveness and talent development.

He said the government’s first five-year plan would build on the Youth Development Blueprint to help young people pursue their aspirations and become a generation with positive values, a global outlook and a strong sense of civic responsibility.

The city leader noted that China, the world’s second-largest economy, was making strong progress in high-quality development. The SAR government provides young people with opportunities to take part in mainland exchange, internship and entrepreneurship programs, he said.

With future challenges and rapid technological change ahead, Lee urged young people to persevere through difficulties. He also called on them to take an active role in the community, care for vulnerable groups and contribute to society with youthful energy.

Under the one country, two systems principle, Hong Kong was uniquely positioned to connect the mainland with the rest of the world, offering opportunities to young people willing to pursue their ambitions, Lee said.

He encouraged young people to stay connected to the country while engaging with the world. He cited the establishment this year of the International Young Talent Exchange Base, which aims to broaden young people’s horizons and perspectives.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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