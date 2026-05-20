Foreign man attempts to run into traffic at Chungking Mansions, restrained by police

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Three arrested after Tsim Sha Tsui jewelry worker robbed of $500,000 in gold
05-05-2026 18:26 HKT
DBS Hong Kong set to open first flagship DBS Treasures Center in Kowloon
17-04-2026 14:48 HKT
Female staff member arrested for allegedly stealing $43 million from company
14-04-2026 05:10 HKT
Man hospitalized after fire breaks out at Chungking Mansions guesthouse
30-03-2026 03:52 HKT
Police, ImmD raid Tsim Sha Tsui building, arrest 128 in vice operation
27-03-2026 01:01 HKT
(Video) Electric bicycle bursts into flames in Tsim Sha Tsui, no injuries
25-03-2026 03:06 HKT