logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Foreign man attempts to run into traffic at Chungking Mansions, restrained by police

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A 31-year-old foreign man was restrained by police after attempting to run into traffic on Nathan Road outside Chungking Mansions in Tsim Sha Tsui late on Tuesday night, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The man was seen talking to himself before trying to dash onto the road, where vehicles were still passing. Officers arrived with shields and, together with paramedics, subdued the man and placed him on a stretcher. He was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for examination.

Police have classified the case as an attempted suicide and are investigating the man's background and mental state.

Tsim Sha Tsui attempted suicide police restraint

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Three arrested after Tsim Sha Tsui jewelry worker robbed of $500,000 in gold
NEWS
05-05-2026 18:26 HKT
2 men rob Tsim Sha Tsui jewellery worker of $500,000 gold in chokehold attack
NEWS
05-05-2026 02:54 HKT
Driver arrested for driving while disqualified after fleeing police in Tsim Sha Tsui
NEWS
23-04-2026 02:54 HKT
50 Nathan Road is where hotel Holiday Inn is located.
DBS Hong Kong set to open first flagship DBS Treasures Center in Kowloon
FINANCE
17-04-2026 14:48 HKT
Teenage girl rescued after floating in sea off Tsim Sha Tsui for over an hour
NEWS
15-04-2026 02:51 HKT
Female staff member arrested for allegedly stealing $43 million from company
NEWS
14-04-2026 05:10 HKT
Man hospitalized after fire breaks out at Chungking Mansions guesthouse
NEWS
30-03-2026 03:52 HKT
Police, ImmD raid Tsim Sha Tsui building, arrest 128 in vice operation
NEWS
27-03-2026 01:01 HKT
Vietnamese tourist collapses on open-top bus in Tsim Sha Tsui, rushed to hospital
NEWS
25-03-2026 03:52 HKT
logo
(Video) Electric bicycle bursts into flames in Tsim Sha Tsui, no injuries
NEWS
25-03-2026 03:06 HKT
MTR to open new platforms at Airport Station with major ticket lucky draw to celebrate
NEWS
18-05-2026 20:40 HKT
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
NEWS
10 hours ago
Female student's last-minute decision to abort dive saves her life as five Italian researchers die in Maldives cave tragedy
WORLD
19-05-2026 03:34 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.