Foreign man attempts to run into traffic at Chungking Mansions, restrained by police

A 31-year-old foreign man was restrained by police after attempting to run into traffic on Nathan Road outside Chungking Mansions in Tsim Sha Tsui late on Tuesday night, authorities said.

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The man was seen talking to himself before trying to dash onto the road, where vehicles were still passing. Officers arrived with shields and, together with paramedics, subdued the man and placed him on a stretcher. He was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for examination.

Police have classified the case as an attempted suicide and are investigating the man's background and mental state.