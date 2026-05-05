Three arrested after Tsim Sha Tsui jewelry worker robbed of $500,000 in gold

Two men and a woman were arrested after a jewelry store employee was choked and robbed of HK$500,000 worth of gold ornaments in Tsim Sha Tsui.

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The incident took place on Hankow Road on Monday night. A 40-year-old male employee of a gold shop was tasked by his employer with transporting a batch of gold jewelry from the store to a gold refining workshop located at Hankow Centre.

Shortly after reaching the ground floor of the building, the worker was ambushed by two men who grabbed him from behind in a neck hold and snatched his consignment of gold items.

The stolen goods included 17 gold beads, one gold pendant, three gold rings and five gold bracelets. The victim sustained neck injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment while remaining conscious throughout.

Following preliminary investigations and security camera footage review, officers confirmed the two male suspects had boarded the No. 2 bus to escape along Nathan Road.

In the early hours of Tuesday, patrol officers from the Emergency Unit New Territories North spotted two suspicious men on Wan Tau Street in Tai Po.

Police recovered the stolen gold jewelry inside one of the men’s backpacks. A nearby woman was also detained after evidence of discussions about the robbery was found on her mobile phone. All three were arrested on suspicion of robbery and taken to the police station for further inquiries.

The arrestees were identified as a 25-year-old delivery worker, a 33-year-old fitness coach and a 40-year-old unemployed woman.

Under police caution, the 25-year-old male suspect claimed he robbed the shop employee because the female gold shop owner owed him money, and he intended to seize the jewelry to settle the debt. The detained woman admitted to acting as a lookout during the heist.

The case is now being investigated by the Yau Tsim District Crime Unit.