Woman arrested after dramatic chase over $80 gift cards at Olympian City bookstore

A 52-year-old woman was taken into custody on suspicion of theft following a scuffle across a West Kowloon shopping mall where bookstore staff and bystanders joined forces to intercept her, police confirmed.

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The incident occurred at Olympian City 3 along Hoi Wang Road in Tai Kok Tsui after bookstore employees suspected the woman of shoplifting gift cards from an Eslite branch before confronting her outside the shop premises.

Dramatic scuffle and pursuit caught on camera

Footage of the chase began circulating widely across local social media groups after being recorded by an onlooker.

In the video, a male employee from the bookstore is seen physically struggling with the suspect in an attempt to prevent her from fleeing the concourse.

The commotion quickly spilled over toward a mall customer service counter, where a security guard approached to inquire about the disturbance.

After the clerk alerted the guard that the woman had stolen merchandise, she managed to break free from his grip and sprinted across the shopping hall.

During the chaotic escape, she tripped and fell heavily to the floor, nearly exposing herself before scrambling back onto her feet in another bid to get away.

Bystanders assist in subduing the suspect

Her escape attempt was cut short when a male passerby stepped forward to block her path, allowing both the male employee and a female colleague who had rushed over to surround her.

The commotion drew a large crowd of onlookers, several of whom remarked on the woman dropping personal belongings in the scuffle and questioned why she had attempted to run away if she had done nothing wrong.

Store workers cautioned her to stay put while notifying bystanders that law enforcement officers were on their way.

Police arrest and legal implications

Police stated that officers responded to an emergency call placed by bookstore employees at approximately 8:23 p.m. on the evening of the incident.

Following a preliminary inquiry, officers arrested the 52-year-old local resident, surnamed Chan, for theft involving two gift cards with a combined value of roughly HK$80.

The case has been referred to the Mong Kok police district for further handling.

Under Section 9 of Hong Kong's Theft Ordinance, anyone convicted of theft on indictment faces a maximum penalty of up to ten years in prison.