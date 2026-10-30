The Mills hosts three-day Halloween food market featuring dark cuisine and family activities

The Mills in Tsuen Wan is set to stage a three-day themed culinary market from October 30 to November 1, bringing together 24 local food vendors offering exclusive dark-themed delicacies and family-friendly festivities for the Halloween holiday.

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Organized in collaboration with Freeture Concept, the Dax and Family Dark Gourmet House market will run daily from 1pm to 8pm on the first floor of The Mills. The event builds on the venue’s weekend culinary programming, highlighting seasonal street snacks and desserts centered on black ingredients such as black sesame, black truffle, caviar, activated charcoal, and chocolate sandwich cookies.

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Local vendors showcase dark culinary creations and street snacks

Participating vendors will present a range of inventive sweet and savory items tailored specifically for the occasion. Among the featured purveyors is Heartwarming, a local black sesame specialty brand recognized by the Michelin Bib Gourmand, which will offer its traditional stone-ground black sesame paste, sesame soy milk, vegan black sesame hard ice cream, and sesame spreads.

Local social enterprise Time To Gold, which focuses on preserving traditional Hong Kong pastry heritage while promoting women's empowerment and elderly employment, will showcase freshly tossed black sesame flat rice noodles served with mixed savory sauces, alongside multi-colored handmade mochi stuffed with black and white sesame fillings.

Dessert shop Cake For You will serve several variations of its signature molten pastries, including molten black sesame mille-crepe cake, molecular gastronomy-inspired black sesame pound cake, and black sesame egg waffles paired with grass jelly and taro balls.

Additional bakeries and specialty confectioners will feature Halloween-inspired aesthetics, such as graveyard-themed potted cakes and black sesame croffles by The Cakeyhouse, elongated black cat and zombie macarons by Sweetee_th, and artisanal gelato palettes and black truffle desserts presented by Morley Caviar Bar.

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Other vendors scheduled to participate across the three days include Greek yogurt specialist Yogurt Friends, confectioners Cookie Monkey and Rayca’s Chocolate, as well as savory snack brands offering items such as specialty squid-ink siu mai and seasoned pastries.

Weekend costume catwalk and workshops open to families and pets

Alongside the culinary offerings, The Mills will hold a series of interactive activities on October 31 and November 1 to celebrate Halloween weekend. Designated candy ambassadors will patrol the venue between 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm on both days to distribute treats to costumed children during trick-or-treat sessions.

The venue will also host the Curious Creatures Catwalk Show on the ground floor, featuring a runway competition designed around fantasy woodland and insect themes. The contest will feature a dedicated children's division on Saturday followed by a pet edition on Sunday, with accolades awarded for creative costume design and environmentally sustainable attire.

Visitors will additionally have access to on-site face painting stations and Halloween slime-making workshops running throughout the weekend afternoon hours on the ground floor.