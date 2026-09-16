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Policy Address 2026 | HK moves to tighten building maintenance and fire safety rules

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1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Wednesday pledged sweeping reforms to building maintenance and fire safety in the wake of last year's deadly Wang Fuk Court fire. 

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With the independent committee's report due by the end of October, Lee said the government will study its findings and follow up on its recommendations. 

Delivering the Policy Address, Lee said police and the ICAC had charged seven people and two companies with 25 offences since he established the committee to investigate the fire's causes. 

To hold those responsible to account, he added, the Labour Department has brought 25 prosecutions against a contractor, a project consultant and others for breaches of occupational safety and health legislation. 

The Buildings Department has filed 259 charges against four individuals and two companies, including the suspected use of non-compliant materials. 

Lee added that the government  has already taken forward enhanced measures and launched legislative amendments. 

These include a construction site smoking ban, along with Fire Services Ordinance amendments to tighten FSI regulation, introduce a responsible persons' regime, raise penalties and expand enforcement powers. 

The Buildings Ordinance will also be amended to strengthen control of major maintenance works, impose heavier sanctions and sharpen discipline for professionals and contractors. Both amendments are expected at LegCo this year, he said. 

A proposal to criminalize bid-rigging in major building maintenance works will also go to LegCo this year, following a government legal study, Lee said. 

He noted further amendments to the Building Management Ordinance will raise attendance and voting thresholds for large-scale maintenance procurement, improve proxy instruments and reform declaration of interests, with public consultation complete and proposals due at LegCo this year. 

In addition, the government will launch tender invitation and evaluation services for owners engaging consultants and contractors for the first time, and set up more rigorously vetted "pre-qualified lists" with background checks by law enforcement agencies. 

Applications will open in September, with the lists available progressively from the end of 2026, he noted.  

In the meantime, the government is studying ways to help the public handle matters requiring professional knowledge in major building maintenance.

Enhanced fire safety and emergency response

The Fire Services Department (FSD) will expand its Internet of Things (IoT) Fire Detection System to cover old buildings of seven storeys or above by the end of the year 

Offering real-time detection and rapid transmission of fire alarms, the system can serve as an alternative to traditional FSI. 

The FSD will also optimize its mobilization protocol, command systems and casualty handling, and upgrade the Fire Services Communications Centre, with a focus on next-generation tools such as lightweight firefighting robots.

It is understood that the department will also explore AI technology to improve decision-making.

Backed by regular joint exercises, technical exchanges and equipment alignment, a "Cross-boundary Firefighting and Rescue Team" has been formed with the Fire and Rescue Corps of Guangdong Province and the Macao Fire Services Bureau, to ensure the swift activation of co-ordinated response plans. 

To combat illicit fuelling, the FSD will raise criminal penalties through legislative amendments, use big data for intelligence analysis, deploy drone fleets to patrol remote black spots and expand inter-departmental collaboration.

Policy AddressWang Fuk Courtfire safetybuilding maintenance

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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