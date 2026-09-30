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NEWS

Winnie Ho pledges hand-in-hand support as Wang Fuk Court owners begin flat selection

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(Screenshot from Winnie Ho's Facebook video)
(Screenshot from Winnie Ho's Facebook video)

Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho Wing-yin pledged full support from the “Engagement Team” for Wang Fuk Court residents searching for new homes after the deadly fire last November. 

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Ho’s comments came as the first batch of flat selection for the Special Sales Exercise (SSE) opened on Tuesday, following a computer-generated random ballot on September 15. 

In a social media post on Wednesday, the housing chief explained that the scheme covers 10 development projects from the Housing Authority and the Housing Society, which are reserved for Wang Fuk Court owners under the "Flat-for-Flat" arrangement. 

Shing Chi Court in Kowloon Bay and Sierra Terrace in Fanling are among those ready for occupation this year, she said, adding that owners interested in Sierra Terrace could view their chosen flats immediately. 

She assured that the cross-departmental Engagement Team would continue to offer full support as owners moved into a new chapter of their lives. 

She also recounted one family who felt at ease stepping into the decorated flats with green views and quickly began discussing furniture and appliances. They also praised the team for its thorough support and quick replies, which they found reassuring. 

After more than six months of working together, she noted the team members felt the job was more than work, but a journey walked hand in hand with owners as they moved from uncertainty to settling down. 

It is understood that applicants will attend flat selection sessions in turn to select and purchase their units, with the entire process expected to be completed by the end of November.

Wang Fuk CourtSpecial Sales Exerciseflat selection

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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