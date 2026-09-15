Ballot results released for Wang Fuk Court special sales flat selection

Wang Fuk Court homeowners seeking a new home can now check their flat-selection order after ballot results were released Tuesday morning.

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The ballot comes after 1,967 households confirmed their intention to sell their ownership rights to the government before the August 31 deadline.

The flat selection priority under the Special Sales Exercise is decided in two batches according to the date owners return their "Letter of Acceptance."

For applicants who accepted the offer before June 30, the first 10 numbers drawn were 25, 28, 75, 12, 56, 99, 59, 64, 36 and 47.

As for the second batch of applicants, who submitted their letters before August 31, the first number was 80, followed by 14, 32, 63, 01, 52, 05, 09, 91 and 45.

It is understood that the draw results will be published on the scheme's website at around 3pm.

In an earlier statement, authorities said more than 4,400 flats across 10 development projects under the Housing Authority(HA) and Hong Kong Housing Society (HKHS) have been reserved for Wang Fuk Court owners to participate in the “Flat-for-Flat” arrangement.

Flat selection is expected to begin by the end of this month, when the Housing Bureau will notify applicants in batches of the ballot results and invite eligible applicants to select their flats.