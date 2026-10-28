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NEWS

Night Recap - October 28, 2026

NEWS
27 mins ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Civil service pensions rise 2.1pc, adding $370 a month on average

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Hong Kong civil service pension payments were adjusted upward by 2.1 percent in the last fiscal year, equivalent to an average increase of about HK$370 a month for each retired civil servant and judicial officer, Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung Ho Poi-yan said.

Wang Fuk Court fire report to be released, govt to criminalise bid-rigging and strengthen oversight

The independent committee set up over the Tai Po Wang Fuk Court fire has submitted its report to the Chief Executive, with the government expected to release its contents and a series of reforms as soon as Thursday.

HKUST says third medical school preparations enter new phase

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology said preparations for the city’s third medical school had entered a new phase, with progress made in infrastructure, curriculum development and faculty recruitment.

Samsung reportedly to exit Hong Kong home appliance market after mainland China withdrawal

Samsung Electronics is reportedly preparing to withdraw from Hong Kong’s home appliance market, ending local sales of major appliances including refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners, just months after exiting the sector in mainland China.

HK aviation network spans over 80pc of EU members, says Mable Chan

Hong Kong has signed bilateral aviation arrangements with over 80 percent of European Union member states, according to Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan.

Business Today

Hong Kong rents hit fresh peak as home prices post second monthly gain

Hong Kong’s rental costs hit another record last month, driving home prices up, as demand from expatriates and mainland talents remained strong.

Henderson Land releases first price list of 50 units for One Upper Lane

Henderson Land Development's (0012) Phase Six of its Aquila series in Mong Kok, One Upper Lane, released the first price list of 50 units on Wednesday, with sales scheduled to begin in early November. 

AI financing driving private credit growth as refinancing risks rise, Moody's says

High levels of borrowing to fund artificial intelligence infrastructure is expanding private credit beyond traditional corporate lending, but a wave of loans coming due in the next few years could leave weaker borrowers struggling to refinance, Moody's Ratings said on Tuesday.

China's Dongshan Precision closes slightly lower in Hong Kong debut

Chinese printed circuit board maker Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing (2384) ended slightly lower in its Hong Kong trading debut on Wednesday, after raising HK$9.88 billion in its share sale.

StanChart lifts full-year targets after quarterly profit trounces forecasts

Standard Chartered (2888) on Wednesday hiked its income and profitability targets after third-quarter profit handily beat estimates with robust performances from its wealth and global markets divisions.

World/China

China's former Vice Premier Liu Yandong has died, Xinhua says

Liu Yandong, China's former vice premier and a former member of the elite Politburo, died in Beijing on Wednesday, state-run Xinhua news agency said.

Mbappe furore rages on in China, but Mao comments censored

Kylian Mbappe struggled to dissipate anger on Chinese social media on Wednesday despite apologising for his comments on Mao Zedong that cost him  several commercial deals in the huge market.

Two high-speed trains collide in Spain, at least 10 dead

Two high-speed trains have collided in Spain on the line connecting Madrid to Spain's southern Andalusia region, rail operator Adif said on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people.

Two hundred 'Cruise for life' passengers stranded in Cambodia

Around 200 passengers who paid to live on a cruise ship while travelling the world were abruptly left in a Cambodian port after the company ran out of money, an official said on Wednesday.

Hegseth proposes 'ambitious' US-ASEAN defence framework at Philippine summit

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth proposed the creation of an "ambitious" new US-ASEAN defence framework on Wednesday, telling the bloc's leaders it could help them navigate "critically important" years ahead.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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EcoCeres partners with Wine & Dine Festival to transform cooking oil waste into SAF
NEWS
26 mins ago
John Lee expresses sorrow over passing of former vice premier Liu Yandong
NEWS
41 mins ago
(File photo)
Civil service pensions rise 2.1pc, adding $370 a month on average
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2 hours ago
Zhang Ziyi receives honorary professorship from HKBU
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3 hours ago
Man admits attempting to set wife and daughter on fire over suspected affair
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3 hours ago
(File photo)
Sai Kung road closures to disrupt East Dam access Sunday morning
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4 hours ago
(Source: Reuters)
Samsung reportedly to exit Hong Kong home appliance market after mainland China withdrawal
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Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung(second from left)
Security Bureau launches national security picture books for kindergartens
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Customs arrests Tsim Sha Tsui medicine shop salesman over misleading pricing of Chinese herbs
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20 hours ago
Worker pushing motorcycle argues with police officer in Anderson Road, video sparks debate
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18 hours ago
Wang Fuk Court fire report to be released, govt to criminalise bid-rigging and strengthen oversight
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15 hours ago
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