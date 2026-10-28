Hong Kong International Airport earns world-first IATA digital identity certification

Hong Kong International Airport has become the first airport in the world to receive One ID Certification from the International Air Transport Association, recognizing its use of digital identity and biometric technology.

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The airport met all three certification domains for airport operators: Contactless Travel, Biometric Handling, and Privacy, Consent and Governance.

IATA’s One ID initiative sets global standards for the use of digital credentials and facial recognition in air travel. It allows passengers to verify their identity and travel documents before arriving at the airport and then pass through key checkpoints using biometric scans instead of repeatedly presenting passports and boarding passes.

At Hong Kong International Airport, the Flight Token self-service system uses facial recognition to streamline the departure process. More than 80 percent of departing passengers are eligible to use the system at all checkpoints.

Airport Authority Hong Kong chief executive Vivian Cheung Kar-fay called the certification an honor.

“This certification affirms our commitment to enhancing the passenger experience through innovation and demonstrates that HKIA’s digital identity and biometric processes meet IATA’s global standards,” she said.

Since its launch in 2021, Flight Token has been used by 93 million passengers, Cheung said. She added that the airport would continue developing smart technologies to strengthen Hong Kong’s position as an international aviation hub.

Nick Careen, IATA’s senior vice president of operations, safety and security, said Hong Kong International Airport had set an industry benchmark.

He said digital travel depended on trust in identity verification and data privacy, adding that the certification provided assurance to passengers and industry partners.