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NEWS

Man admits attempting to set wife and daughter on fire over suspected affair

NEWS
47 mins ago
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A 43-year-old man of Indian descent has admitted attempting to set his wife and nine-year-old daughter on fire with gasoline after suspecting his wife of having an affair. He also threatened to kill the family and assaulted his wife at their Tung Chung flat last year.

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The defendant, identified as G.R., pleaded guilty to one count each of attempted arson and attempted wounding with intent at the District Court on Wednesday (Oct 28).

Judge Kwok Wai-kin adjourned sentencing to November 23 pending victim impact and background reports.

The court heard that the defendant had suspected his wife, identified as Y, of having an affair since July 2025. Their relationship deteriorated, and they signed a self-drafted separation agreement but continued living in the same flat. The defendant slept in a separate room, while Y and their daughter, X, shared another bedroom.

In the early hours of August 19, 2025, Y and X woke up after hearing a noise and found the defendant standing at their bedroom door. His clothes were soaked and smelled of gasoline, and he was holding a plastic bottle containing liquid and a lighter.

The defendant poured the liquid, which smelled of gasoline, over Y and X and around the bedroom before confronting Y about the suspected affair.

He then struck Y on the head and face six to seven times, leaving her with facial swelling and abrasions on her neck. X also injured her arm while trying to protect her mother.

The defendant repeatedly accused Y of having an affair and threatened that the entire family would die together if she did not confess. He tried to ignite the lighter but failed. Fearing for their safety, Y eventually pretended to admit to the affair.

After calming down, the defendant allowed Y and X to wash themselves and clean the room.

The defendant later told Y that he would surrender to police but demanded that she not have another affair. He subsequently admitted to police that he had poured gasoline over his wife and daughter, threatened to burn the family alive and assaulted Y.

During a video-recorded interview under caution, he said he had first tried to extract gasoline from his motorcycle but failed. He then went to a petrol station and asked a staff member to fill a plastic bottle with gasoline, but the request was refused.

He subsequently approached a truck driver, who initially declined but eventually agreed after the defendant said he urgently needed to get to work. The defendant paid the driver HK$320.

The court heard that the defendant held a Hong Kong identity card and had no previous convictions. Before the incident, he worked as a dishwasher and cleaner.

In mitigation, the defense said the case arose from a domestic dispute and that the victims' injuries were relatively minor. The defense added that the defendant had not intended to set fire to the entire residential building.

The defense also said the defendant had been unable to accept the alleged affair after a friend visited their home and had sex with Y while their daughter was also in the flat. The defendant lost control of his emotions and committed the offenses, the defense said.

Describing the incident as an isolated case, the defense said the defendant had previously been of good character, held two jobs and was the family's main breadwinner. It urged the court to give him an opportunity for rehabilitation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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