Sai Kung road closures to disrupt East Dam access Sunday morning

Temporary road closures will be imposed in Sai Kung on Sunday for a local event, with green minibus and taxi services to High Island Reservoir East Dam suspended until 11am.

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Tai Mong Tsai Road will be closed in two phases between the Pak Tam Chung Physically Handicapped and Able-bodied Site and Sai Kung Man Yee Road, from 6.55am to 7.10am and again from 7.25am to 7.45am.

An 8.3-kilometer section of Sai Kung Man Yee Road, extending south from its junction with Tai Mong Tsai Road, will be closed to all traffic from 6am to 11am.

New Territories green minibus route 9A, which operates between Pak Tam Chung and the East Dam, will suspend service until 11am. Taxis will also be prohibited from entering the affected section while the restrictions are in place.

The Transport Department urged visitors to plan ahead, noting that the East Dam will only be accessible on foot while public transport services are suspended.

The minibus operator will increase service frequency after the roads reopen to accommodate passengers leaving the area.