Frederick Ma calls for stronger global ties during Qatar visit

Hong Kong Trade Development Council chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang called for stronger international engagement during a visit to Qatar, saying building relationships is key amid geopolitical volatility.

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Ma visited Doha from October 24 to 27 at the invitation of the Qatari government, meeting senior officials as well as leaders from business organizations and financial institutions.

He also spoke at the UN Trade and Development World Investment Forum in a session titled International Investment Facilitation Policies: Creating Partnerships for Sustainable Development.

Ma highlighted Hong Kong’s role as an international financial center and a platform connecting capital, businesses and investment opportunities across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and other markets.

“Despite current geopolitical volatility, I believe it is important to reach out and build important relationships to ensure long-term economic development around the world,” Ma said.

He said the visit provided an opportunity to strengthen ties and promote Hong Kong’s advantages in connecting mainland China with international markets.

Under the One Country, Two Systems framework, Hong Kong combines access to mainland and global markets with a business environment underpinned by common law, the free flow of capital and international standards, Ma said.

He added that the HKTDC was seeking to deepen ties across different regions and facilitate trade and investment through its network of 51 offices worldwide.

During the visit, Ma met Qatar’s Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari and Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr Ahmad bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, as well as Bahrain’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro.

HKTDC Chairman Frederick Ma (left) meets with Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Finance of Qatar

HKTDC Chairman Frederick Ma (left) meets with Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade

HKTDC Chairman Frederick Ma (second from right) meets with Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa, Group CEO of Qatar National Bank (second from left)

He also held discussions with senior representatives from Invest Qatar, the Qatar Investment Authority, Qatar National Bank, Qatar Foundation, Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Qatar Development Bank.

The meetings covered economic developments and investment opportunities in areas including infrastructure, logistics, technology and manufacturing, with both sides exploring potential partnerships involving Hong Kong.

The Doha visit forms part of the HKTDC’s wider efforts to strengthen Hong Kong’s links with emerging markets, following a series of high-level missions involving Hong Kong and mainland enterprises.

Recent missions have included Qatar and Kuwait in 2025, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia in 2023, as well as Central Asia in June.

The HKTDC also increased its focus on the Middle East at the Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong in September, introducing a dedicated Middle East chapter and exhibition zone. The event attracted about 6,200 business and government representatives from more than 70 countries and regions.