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NEWS

Security Bureau launches national security picture books for kindergartens

NEWS
6 mins ago
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Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung(second from left)
Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung(second from left)

Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung said he hoped to promote national security education among kindergarten students through storytelling, as the Security Bureau launched a new series of educational picture books on Wednesday.

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Published by the bureau with support from the Education Bureau, Andy and Security Bear: Young Citizens Safeguarding National Security aims to introduce young children to basic concepts of national security, while encouraging respect for laws and rules and fostering a sense of responsibility toward their families and country.

“An illustration-driven book, complemented by an engaging storyline, enables children to discover and learn the importance of following rules and thinking critically. This helps them understand the importance of safeguarding national security from an early age,” Tang said.

The picture-book series is based on Andy and Security Bear, a comic series launched by the Security Bureau in mid-2024.

The first volume also comes with a themed children’s song, Singing Softly. Kindergarten students performed the song at the launch ceremony.

“Through their movements, the students brought the lively, easy-to-understand lyrics to life and reinforced their understanding of the positive values in the story, including respecting others and safeguarding their home,” the bureau said.

Under Secretary for Education Jeff Sze Chun-fai said the picture books could be incorporated into school activities and help enhance learning effectiveness.

The Security Bureau will distribute the first batch of books to more than 900 kindergartens and public libraries across Hong Kong by the end of the year.

National SecurityChris Tang Ping-keung

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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