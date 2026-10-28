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HONG KONG
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NEWS

HK aviation network spans over 80pc of EU members, says Mable Chan

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong has signed bilateral aviation arrangements with over 80 percent of European Union member states, according to Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan.

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Speaking at a Legislative Council meeting, Chan highlighted that the city has deepened cooperation with Luxembourg and Malta in recent years. She stated that despite the challenges posed by global aircraft shortages, the government is proactively launching policies to unlock the full potential of Hong Kong International Airport.

In 2024, the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) launched the new Air Network Development Programme, which offers financial incentives to encourage airlines to launch new routes. To date, the scheme has attracted 40 airlines to launch 95 new routes spanning five continents, while also increasing the frequency of 15 existing routes.

Furthermore, the airport's annual cargo throughput reached 5.07 million tonnes, representing a 2.7 percent year-on-year increase. Cargo volume also remained robust, rising 3.3 percent during the first three quarters of this year compared to the same period last year.

The Freighter Network Development Programme implemented in March has also attracted 14 airlines, adding 80 extra weekly cargo flights to the airport's network.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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