Festival of Connoisseurs puts luxury on show to back HK’s yacht economy vision in Nov

Docked and loaded for November, the Festival of Connoisseurs is staging three events spanning waterfront experiences to luxury living to back Hong Kong’s push to grow its yacht economy.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The festival will raise its curtain at Central Pier 10 at noon on November 1 with "TFOC Marina Fest – A Taste of Experience," where the public can board THE FLOAT free of charge for a Victoria Harbour cruise, with alcohol-free food and drinks on board.

Taking center stage is "The Festival of Connoisseurs" exhibition, running November 4 to 6 at AsiaWorld-Expo across nine themed zones, from yachts and supercars to fine jewelry, wines, contemporary art, luxury homes, private aviation and wellness.

The journey then extends to the “Lantau Yacht Club Boat Show 2026 –Festa Nautica,” in Discovery Bay, where nine distinct worlds of connoisseurship await.

Organizer Informa Markets said the festival adopts a "City-as-your-showroom" concept, combining indoor displays with outdoor coastal experiences to leverage Hong Kong's edges for developing a yacht economy.

Running from November 6 to 8, the event invites the public to explore exceptional yachts, discover marine design innovations and experience the art of yachting, with free admission upon prior registration.

The events also respond to the Southbound yacht scheme and the Marine Department's online pre-arrival procedures, aiming to turn Hong Kong's "super-connector" role into concrete business opportunities.

Across a three-part lineup of a waterfront feast, expo floor, and yacht displays, guests can explore varied expressions of excellence, with support from the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau (CEDB). The festival is also the first major exhibition funded under the government's HK$100 million fund for large-scale, high-quality international exhibitions.