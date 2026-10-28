EPD rejects incinerator design flaw claims in I.PARK1 fire

The Environmental Protection Department on Wednesday dismissed claims that incinerator design defects led to a fire at the Integrated Waste Management Facilities Phase 1 (I.PARK1), urging the public not to share false information.

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In a statement, the department said preliminary information suggested the fire originated on the roof of the incineration building's third module, where finishing work was still underway.

The blaze is suspected to have been caused by construction materials, rather than the incinerator's operation or stored waste.

The EPD added that online claims of "incinerator design defects" and a "collapsing module under construction" are groundless and entirely fictitious, and urged the public not to be misled.

It is investigating the cause with police, the Fire Services Department and the Labour Department, and has required the contractor to file an incident report within seven days.

An assessment of the damage and its impact on the facility and processing capacity is also underway, with repairs to follow as soon as possible, the department added.

Following the incident, I.PARK1 has stopped taking waste since Tuesday, and the EPD has extended operating hours at the West New Territories Landfill Extension to handle the diverted loads.



It is understood that the waste originally destined for I.PARK1 has been diverted to the landfill, keeping the city's overall waste management system running normally.

The department stated that the facility will resume waste intake as soon as possible after a full inspection of its structure and major systems confirms it is fit for restart and safe operation.