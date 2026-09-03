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NEWS

Festival of Connoisseurs to position HK as leading global luxury destination

NEWS
22 mins ago

by

Judy Cui

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The Festival of Connoisseurs (TFOC), Asia's first citywide luxury show platform, is set to launch this November, creating synergy with the ambitious Skytopia marina development to position Hong Kong as a leading global luxury destination.

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Running from November 4 to 6, the inaugural festival will bring numerous international event brands to the city, featuring exhibitions in superyachts, supercars, and private aviation, alongside fine art, jewellery, luxury property, and personal wellness.

The event also marks the first major exhibition to receive backing from the government's HK$100 million fund, aimed at promoting brand building and the exhibition industry by attracting large-scale international exhibitions with new elements to Hong Kong. 

Speaking at the press conference on Thursday, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah noted that over recent years, the government has provided HK$3.1 billion to support the development of local and international exhibitions.

These efforts have helped attract world-renowned exhibitions to Hong Kong while invigorating hotels, restaurants, retail, transport, logistics, and professional services, Yau said.

He highlighted that the festival will adopt an innovative concept, unfolding across multiple iconic locations in Hong Kong and transforming local landmarks into immersive backdrops for luxury and lifestyle.

“This citywide format showcases not only exceptional products and experiences, but also Hong Kong’s unique strengths as a global city,” Yau added.

Meanwhile, the event will use AsiaWorld-Expo as its anchor venue, leveraging its strategic location adjacent to Hong Kong International Airport and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

The festival arrives at an important stage in the development of Skytopia’s Yacht Bay project, which is slated for completion in 2028, according to Vivian Cheung Kar-fay, chief executive officer of the Airport Authority Hong Kong.

Cheung highlighted that Yacht Bay is a central part of the vision to transform the airport into a world-class "Airport City," which will unlock new opportunities for Hong Kong’s tourism and yacht economy.

During the festival, dedicated berthing facilities will allow participating brands to display yachts in a waterfront setting, showcasing the city's marine capabilities and offering a preview of Skytopia in the years ahead.

The organiser, Informa Markets, expects this year’s event to attract around 3,000 visitors from across the globe, including the mainland, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Following its November debut, the festival is set to expand into a full-scale edition in June 2027, with estimated attendance projected to at least double.

Festival of Connoisseursyachtsupercar

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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